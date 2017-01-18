Win 4 Nights At The Melia Hacienda For 2, Flights With Monarch Airlines And Golfing Experience

Not only can you win flights to Tenerife but we have sorted your accommodation once you get there too! Perfect for golfing enthusiasts- the winner will fly out to the island for the ultimate Golfing Experience which offers a 4 Night stay at Melia Hacienda Del Conde (valid before November 2017). This is based on 2 people, includes bed & breakfast and a double or twin room with 1 round of Golf at Buenavista.

A Golfing Experience

A Golfing Experience has been organising Bespoke Golf Holidays throughout Europe for Individuals, Golf Societies & Groups for over 25 years.

Offering exciting packages of superb golf courses, transport and accommodation to suit all budgets.

ALL holidays are financially protected with ABTA and ATOL. IAGTO & AITO members.

Featuring the major European golf destinations in France & Belgium, Spain & Portugal and Turkey as well as a growing international department to the world’s greatest golf courses in The Caribbean, Mauritius, Bermuda & USA.

Official tour operator for Women & Golf Events in Bermuda & Evian.

This Buckinghamshire based tour operator aims to live up to its name by offering its customers service, passion and expertise to ensure a truly great Golfing Experience!

Monarch is a leading UK independent airline group. The company includes a scheduled airline, in-house tour operator and an award-winning engineering division. The airline flies from five UK bases: London Gatwick, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds-Bradford and Luton, where it is headquartered. The airline offers six million sector seats to leisure destinations; the tour operating division offers package holidays across the airline’s scheduled network focusing on beach and city breaks. Monarch was voted the world’s most punctual low cost carrier in OAG’s Punctuality League 2016.

For your chance to win just answer one simple question:

Where is NOT a Monarch UK base?

A: London Gatwick

B: Birmingham

C: Luton

D: Liverpool

Terms and Conditions:

1. The winner will be the first correct entry drawn after the closing date 26th June 2017. 2. The winner must be aged 18 years or over 3. The prize is non-transferrable and is to be used by the registered prize winner 4. The prize is offered strictly subject to availability and may not be available on all date on all flights during peak periods such as Christmas, New Year, school and Bank Holidays 5. The prize is valid for travel between 15th May 2017 until 31st October 2017. 6. The prize is one pair of return flights with Monarch from London Gatwick, London Luton, Manchester, Birmingham or Leeds Bradford to Tenerife 7. Airport taxes are included in the prize 8. No cash alternative is available 9. Travel insurance is strongly recommended. Please visit www.monarch.co.uk for details and premiums

10. Hold luggage is not included in the prize and can be added at www.monarch.co.uk. For further information about hand baggage restrictions please refer to the FAQs on http://www.monarch.co.uk/faq/flights/baggage.

11. The winner is responsible for all expenses and arrangements (such as but not limited to flight extras, in-flight meals, pre-allocated seats, accommodation, meals, spending money and transportation to and from the departing and destination airport) not specifically included in the prize. 12. If Monarch fails to comply with this Agreement, Monarch is responsible for loss or damage you suffer that is a foreseeable result of Monarch’s breach of this Agreement, or of Monarch’s negligence, or of Monarch’s fraud. However, Monarch is not responsible for any loss or damage that is not foreseeable. Loss or damage is foreseeable if they were an obvious consequence of Monarch’s breach or if they were contemplated by both the winner and Monarch at the time the parties entered into this Agreement. Prize winners statutory rights are not affected. 13. Compensation under Regulation 261/2004, Montreal Convention and any other applicable law is strictly excluded irrespective of the cause. 14. The flights may not be re-presented as a Prize for any other Prize draw or other similar event 15. Flight terms and conditions apply and can be found at http://www.monarch.co.uk/terms/flights. 16. Prize winners must ensure that they have the correct travel documentation and obtain the relevant Visas. Such travel documentation is at the sole expense of the Winner. Failure to be granted a Visa and or have the necessary travel documentation will result in the Prize Winner forfeiting their Prize